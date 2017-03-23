CubeSmart (CUBE) PT Set at $29.00 by BMO Capital Markets

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has been given a $29.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) opened at 26.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $33.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business earned $132.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.57 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 258.6% in the third quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,695,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,727,000 after buying an additional 2,664,542 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 76.1% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,874,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,626,000 after buying an additional 1,673,903 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,091,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at about $34,244,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at about $33,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are conducted solely through CubeSmart, L.P. (the Operating Partnership) and its subsidiaries. The Company is focused primarily on the ownership, operation, management, acquisition and development of self-storage facilities in the United States.

