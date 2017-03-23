CSRA Inc (CSRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSRA Inc (NYSE:CSRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “CSRA Inc. offer information technology services. The Company’s operating segments consists of Defense and Intelligence and Civil. Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the DoD, National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces and other DoD agencies. Civil segment provides services to federal agencies within the Department of Homeland Security and other federal civil agencies as well as state and local agencies. CSRA Inc. is based in Falls Church, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CSRA. Drexel Hamilton initiated coverage on CSRA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CSRA in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSRA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised CSRA from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on CSRA in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSRA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. CSRA had a return on equity of 173.82% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company earned $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/csra-inc-csra-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. CSRA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other CSRA news, EVP Paul Nedzbala sold 15,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $465,907.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,303.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of CSRA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,340,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSRA during the fourth quarter worth about $61,331,000. I.G. Investment Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of CSRA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. now owns 372,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after buying an additional 44,911 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSRA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,847,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSRA during the fourth quarter worth about $14,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

CSRA Company Profile

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for CSRA Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSRA Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.