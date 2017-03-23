Crown Media Holdings, Inc (CRWN) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated their outperform rating on shares of Crown Media Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:CRWN) in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Crown Media Holdings Company Profile

Crown Media Holdings, Inc owns and operates two pay television networks Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. The Company operates in Network segment. Through its subsidiary, Crown Media United States, the Company owns, operates and distributes the Networks. The Company’s Networks offer a range of entertainment programming for adults and families, including original series, lifestyle programming, television series, movies, miniseries, theatricals, romances, literary classics, television specials and contemporary stories.

