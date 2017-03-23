Credit Suisse Group AG Reiterates Buy Rating for Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LLY. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday. Vetr downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.44 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc set a $100.00 target price on Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) opened at 84.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.22. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $86.14.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 12.90%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post $4.10 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,164,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $18,462,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,125,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,043,848,287.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,162 shares of company stock valued at $37,660,077. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 134.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 34,038 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,258,000 after buying an additional 111,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

