Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,814,313 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the February 15th total of 5,748,858 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,005,199 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) opened at 14.96 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. The firm’s market cap is $31.26 billion.

CS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Credit Suisse Group AG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group AG in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group AG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management AG purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group AG during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group AG by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,022,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,565,000 after buying an additional 2,328,530 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group AG during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,496,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Credit Suisse Group AG by 93.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,946,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after buying an additional 939,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group AG during the third quarter valued at about $4,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG is a financial services company. The Company’s segments include Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, Strategic Resolution Unit and Corporate Center. The Swiss Universal Bank division offers advice and a range of financial solutions to private, corporate and institutional clients.

