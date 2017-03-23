CPI Card Group Inc (PMTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on CPI Card Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CPI Card Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in CPI Card Group during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CPI Card Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in CPI Card Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) traded up 1.15% on Thursday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 42,579 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $243.58 million, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.06. CPI Card Group has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. CPI Card Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.01%.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, formerly CPI Holdings I, Inc, provides Financial Payment Card solutions in North America. The Company is engaged in the design, production, data personalization, packaging and fulfillment of Financial Payment Cards, which it defines as credit cards, debit cards and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the Payment Card Brands in the United States, Europe and Canada.

