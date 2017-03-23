Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 6th

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) opened at 15.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. Covanta Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The firm’s market cap is $1.96 billion.

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Covanta Holding Corp had a net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm earned $457 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covanta Holding Corp in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta Holding Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on Covanta Holding Corp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covanta Holding Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Covanta Holding Corp in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

About Covanta Holding Corp

Covanta Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as other waste disposal and renewable energy production businesses. The Company operates through North America segment, which consists of waste and energy services operations located primarily in the United States and Canada.

