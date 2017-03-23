Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OFC. Evercore ISI cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.13.
Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) traded up 1.46% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 283,559 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. The company’s market capitalization is $3.35 billion. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $34.25.
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $141.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.02 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -2,749.31%.
In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $120,941.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at $505,299.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 256.5% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.
About Corporate Office Properties Trust
Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) is a self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages, leases, develops and acquires office and data center properties. Its segments include Defense/Information Technology (IT) Locations; Regional Office; Operating Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
