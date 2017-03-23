Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (CVRS) Director Louis A. Cannon Purchases 27,000 Shares

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEMKT:CVRS) Director Louis A. Cannon acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEMKT:CVRS) traded down 5.47% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,766 shares. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. The stock’s market cap is $144.02 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley raised Corindus Vascular Robotics to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEMKT:CVRS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.48% of Corindus Vascular Robotics worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Corindus Vascular Robotics

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures and sells precision vascular robotic-assisted systems for use in interventional vascular procedures (the CorPath System). The Company operates through the development, marketing and sales of robotic-assisted vascular interventions segment. The Company’s product, the CorPath 200 System, is a vascular robotic system, which is engaged in stent placement in percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures.

