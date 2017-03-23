Core Laboratories (CLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Analysts at Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLB. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank set a $133.00 target price on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) opened at 109.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average of $112.84. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $96.30 and a 12 month high of $135.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 65.65%. The company earned $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post $2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 3,803,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,233,000 after buying an additional 215,206 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 1,893,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,649,000 after buying an additional 205,653 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 26.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,879,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,148,000 after buying an additional 389,553 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 17.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,332,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,701,000 after buying an additional 196,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $98,163,000.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid and gas samples.

