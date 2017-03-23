ConvaTec Group PLC (CTEC) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 310 ($3.83) target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTEC. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.71) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 271 ($3.35) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price target on ConvaTec Group PLC from GBX 250 ($3.09) to GBX 275 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on ConvaTec Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 310 ($3.83) price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ConvaTec Group PLC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 300 ($3.71).

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) opened at 262.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 246.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 242.05. ConvaTec Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 213.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 264.30. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.62 billion.

About ConvaTec Group PLC

ConvaTec Group Plc is a medical product and technology company. The Company focuses on therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

