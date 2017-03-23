Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. FBR & Co assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $61.00 price objective on Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 54.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2,295.9% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Johnston Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) traded down 0.75% during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.47. 1,557,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.51. The stock’s market capitalization is $15.74 billion. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post $0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

