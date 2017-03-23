Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Roth Capital set a $15.00 target price on Consolidated Water Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Consolidated Water Co. (NASDAQ:CWCO) traded up 2.0830% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.8208. 34,471 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $160.92 million, a P/E ratio of 40.5273 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. Consolidated Water Co. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Consolidated Water Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Oxford Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 44.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Co. Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants (that utilize reverse osmosis technology) and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or non-existent. The Company operates in three segments: retail water operations, bulk water operations and services operations.

