Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (CNAT)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) – Stock analysts at FBR & Co boosted their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday. FBR & Co analyst V. Bernardino now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). FBR & Co currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNAT. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) opened at 4.40 on Thursday. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $6.30. The stock’s market cap is $115.14 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 154,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Courage Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to treat liver disease. The Company operates through commercialization and development of pharmaceutical products segment. The Company is engaged in developing emricasan, which is an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor for the treatment of patients with chronic liver disease.

