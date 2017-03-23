Comstock Resources Inc (CRK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources shares have gained a massive 125% over the past 1 year, and the stock has recovered nicely from its early-2016 woes when oil prices fell to a 12-year low. In particular, CRK's large acreage position in the prolific Haynesville/Bossier Shale play provides a multi-year inventory of low-risk development drilling opportunities that continues to achieve excellent results even in this difficult operating environment. Supplemented with a low-cost structure, CRK remains well positioned to maintain a strong growth trajectory in the near- to-medium term. However, the company, which derives its reserves/production from oil and natural gas, has seen its sales and income drop drastically in recent quarters due to the drop in commodity prices. This accounts for our conservative stance.”

CRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) traded up 4.66% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.53. 158,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $129.61 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $13.42.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post ($4.56) EPS for the current year.

In other Comstock Resources news, CEO M Jay Allison sold 8,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $80,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,460.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. AidennLair Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 596.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 51,877 shares in the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Coastland Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc is an energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The Company operates in the segment of exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Company’s oil and gas operations are concentrated in Texas and Louisiana.

