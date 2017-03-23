Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao-ADR (CBD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao-ADR (NYSE:CBD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao-ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao-ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America Corp upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao-ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao-ADR to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao-ADR (NYSE:CBD) traded up 0.26% on Thursday, reaching $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,686 shares. The company’s market cap is $5.21 billion. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao-ADR has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBD. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao-ADR by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao-ADR by 7.7% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 12,648,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,317,000 after buying an additional 908,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao-ADR by 2.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,251,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao-ADR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 775,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao-ADR during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,087,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao-ADR Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, directly or through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics and other items through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores and department stores. The Company’s operating segments include Retail segment, Cash and carry segment, Home appliances segment and E-commerce segment.

