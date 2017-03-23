Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $16.87, but opened at $18.30. Commercial Metals Company shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 5,474,996 shares traded.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Commercial Metals Company had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business earned $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Commercial Metals Company’s payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Clarkson Capital upgraded Commercial Metals Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Commercial Metals Company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc cut Commercial Metals Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Commercial Metals Company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

In related news, VP Adam R. Hickey sold 2,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $43,472.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,909.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Commercial Metals Company by 14.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,231,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after buying an additional 152,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Commercial Metals Company by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,817,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,763,000 after buying an additional 454,893 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Commercial Metals Company by 2.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Commercial Metals Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 602,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Finally, GLG Partners LP bought a new position in Commercial Metals Company during the fourth quarter worth $727,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52.

Commercial Metals Company Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

