Comcast Co. (CMCSA) EVP Arthur R. Block Sells 7,053 Shares

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) EVP Arthur R. Block sold 7,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $264,275.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded up 0.57% on Thursday, reaching $37.25. 6,741,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $38.44.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.50 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Comcast by 25.1% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.
