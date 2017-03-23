Comcast Co. (CMCSA) EVP Arthur R. Block Sells 7,053 Shares

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) EVP Arthur R. Block sold 7,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $264,275.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded up 0.57% on Thursday, reaching $37.25. 6,741,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $38.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/comcast-co-cmcsa-evp-arthur-r-block-sells-7053-shares.html.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.50 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Comcast by 25.1% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

