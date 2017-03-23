Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Position Increased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company by 5.0% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. 73.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) opened at 73.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average is $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $75.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Colgate-Palmolive Company had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 4,897.09%. The firm earned $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.54.

In other Colgate-Palmolive Company news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $57,826.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,482.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,701 shares of company stock valued at $838,766. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company, whose products are marketed in over 200 countries and territories throughout the world. The Company’s segments include Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through over five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe/South Pacific, Asia and Africa/Eurasia.

