Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s previous close.

CDE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Vetr upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.10 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.75 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

Shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) opened at 7.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.93. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company earned $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.85 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter C. Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mitchell J. Krebs sold 73,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $740,928.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $135,000. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a gold and silver producer. The Company has its mines located in the United States, Mexico, and Bolivia and exploration projects in Mexico and Argentina. Its segments include Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, San Bartolome mines, Coeur Capital and Other. The Palmarejo complex is located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

