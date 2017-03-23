Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BNP Paribas in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 2,350 ($29.02) price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.47) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Coca Cola HBC AG from GBX 1,630 ($20.13) to GBX 1,650 ($20.38) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.94) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Coca Cola HBC AG from GBX 1,900 ($23.47) to GBX 2,000 ($24.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Coca Cola HBC AG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,939.30 ($23.95).

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) opened at 2013.00 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is GBX 7.31 billion. Coca Cola HBC AG has a 1-year low of GBX 1,286.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,019.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,911.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,781.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH) Given Outperform Rating at BNP Paribas” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/coca-cola-hbc-ag-cch-given-outperform-rating-at-bnp-paribas.html.

In other news, insider SANDA PAREZANOVIC acquired 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,893 ($23.38) per share, for a total transaction of £738.27 ($911.78). Also, insider Dimitris Lois acquired 99 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($24.55) per share, for a total transaction of £1,968.12 ($2,430.68). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 180 shares of company stock worth $346,659.

About Coca Cola HBC AG

Coca Cola HBC AG is a Switzerland-based bottler of Coca-Cola products. The Company’s segments include Established markets, including Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Switzerland; Developing markets, including Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia, and Emerging markets, including Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola HBC AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola HBC AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.