Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Separately, Barclays PLC lowered their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) traded up 1.00% on Wednesday, hitting $72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 50,771 shares. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average is $68.40. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $87.58.

WARNING: “Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/coca-cola-femsa-s-a-b-de-c-v-kof-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 635,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,384,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. during the third quarter valued at $4,215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. during the fourth quarter valued at $3,562,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 917,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,317,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. by 76.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V. is a franchise bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages across the world. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of certain Coca-Cola beverages. It is also engaged in acquiring, holding and transferring all types of bonds, shares and marketable securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.