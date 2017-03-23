Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCE) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2261 per share on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) opened at 36.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52-week low of $30.55 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Coca-Cola European Partners plc had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola European Partners plc will post $2.25 EPS for the current year.

CCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Coca-Cola European Partners plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Coca-Cola European Partners plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC initiated coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.68.

About Coca-Cola European Partners plc

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc (CCE) markets, produces and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company serves customers across Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Europe and Corporate. CCE is The Coca-Cola Company’s strategic bottling partner in Western Europe.

