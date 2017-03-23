Cna Financial Corp (CNA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,770 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Cna Financial Corp were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cna Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cna Financial Corp by 1,132.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cna Financial Corp by 90.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cna Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cna Financial Corp during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) opened at 43.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14. Cna Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm earned $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cna Financial Corp had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cna Financial Corp will post $3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Cna Financial Corp’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cna Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Macquarie lowered Cna Financial Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

In other news, CEO Dino Robusto bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.84 per share, for a total transaction of $502,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Cna Financial Corp Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s segments include Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core. Its Specialty segment provides a range of professional, financial, and specialty property, and casualty products and services.

