Close Brothers Group plc (CBG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,500

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) had its price target boosted by Macquarie from GBX 1,341 ($16.56) to GBX 1,500 ($18.53) in a research report released on Monday morning. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Close Brothers Group plc from GBX 1,650 ($20.38) to GBX 1,780 ($21.98) and gave the company a overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($19.14) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group plc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,779 ($21.97) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group plc in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group plc in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.76) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group plc in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,557.22 ($19.23).

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) opened at 1527.00 on Monday. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.27 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,510.00 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,421.50. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 975.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,593.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 20 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Lee sold 6,000 shares of Close Brothers Group plc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,557 ($19.23), for a total value of £93,420 ($115,376.07). Also, insider Rebekah Etherington sold 966 shares of Close Brothers Group plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,434 ($17.71), for a total value of £13,852.44 ($17,108.11).

About Close Brothers Group plc

Close Brothers Group plc is a merchant banking company. The Company provides lending, deposit taking, wealth management services and securities trading. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Securities and Asset Management. The Banking segment provides lending to small businesses and individuals, with an emphasis on specialist finance.

