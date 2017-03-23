Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) Director Christy L. Shaffer Purchases 2,200 Shares of Stock

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Director Christy L. Shaffer purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $15,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) traded up 1.86% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,884 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. Clearside Biomedical Inc has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The firm’s market capitalization is $180.04 million.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical Inc will post ($2.03) EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,029,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 813,889 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,365,000. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at about $10,410,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 449,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 289,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

CLSD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Clearside Biomedical to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates focus on diseases affecting the retina, which is the tissue that lines the inside of the eye and is primarily responsible for vision, and the choroid, which is the layer adjacent to the retina that supplies the retina with blood, oxygen and nourishment.

