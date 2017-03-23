Clarus Securities Weighs in on Canyon Services Group Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (FRC)

Canyon Services Group Inc (TSE:FRC) – Clarus Securities dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Canyon Services Group in a report released on Wednesday. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FRC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Canyon Services Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. GMP Securities raised shares of Canyon Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Canyon Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canyon Services Group from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Canyon Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Canyon Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.50.

Shares of Canyon Services Group (TSE:FRC) traded up 0.758% on Thursday, reaching $5.985. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,009 shares. Canyon Services Group has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. The firm’s market capitalization is $516.88 million.

In other Canyon Services Group news, insider Quentin Maurice Walker sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total value of C$61,671.00.

Canyon Services Group Company Profile

Canyon Services Group Inc provides stimulation and fluid management services to oil and gas exploration and production companies operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company’s segments include Pressure Pumping Services and Fluid Management Services. Pressure pumping services include hydraulic fracturing, nitrogen fracturing, coiled tubing, chemical stimulation and cementing.

