City Office REIT Inc (CIO) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 7th.

Shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) opened at 11.82 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $356.63 million. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm earned $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 million. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other City Office REIT news, Director Jeffrey David Kohn purchased 20,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,996.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 223,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,876.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wilhelm Murski purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,161 shares of company stock valued at $448,766. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price objective on City Office REIT from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded City Office REIT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on City Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is focused on acquiring, owning and operating Class A and B office properties located within its target markets in the United States. The Company operates in the office properties segment. The Company has over 10 primary target markets, which are located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States.

