Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of City Holding Company in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. City Holding Company had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/city-holding-company-chco-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of City Holding Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of City Holding Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of City Holding Company during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of City Holding Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of City Holding Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Holding Company Company Profile

City Holding Company is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal activities through its subsidiary, City National Bank of West Virginia (City National). City National provides banking, trust and investment management and other financial solutions through its network of approximately 85 banking offices located in the states of West Virginia, Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for City Holding Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Holding Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.