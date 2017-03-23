Citigroup Inc (C) Position Lowered by Glg LLC

Glg LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,517 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 0.7% of Glg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Glg LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,941,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,960,137,000 after buying an additional 9,581,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 35,995,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,069,000 after buying an additional 1,542,873 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 29,561,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,206,000 after buying an additional 1,210,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,961,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,923,000 after buying an additional 261,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 17,228,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,714,000 after buying an additional 59,942 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) opened at 57.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average is $55.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.68. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post $5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Citigroup Inc (C) Position Lowered by Glg LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/citigroup-inc-c-position-lowered-by-glg-llc.html.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vetr cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.21 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Standpoint Research cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.80 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.81.

In related news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 10,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $565,699.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,186.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Corbat sold 83,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $5,008,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,060 shares in the company, valued at $32,960,328.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,303 shares of company stock worth $12,606,410 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.