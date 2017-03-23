Citigroup Inc (C) Position Boosted by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 26.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 44.5% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 12.3% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) opened at 57.77 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $160.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average is $55.06.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business earned $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post $5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Vetr upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.37 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.81.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Michael Corbat sold 83,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $5,008,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,960,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 10,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $565,699.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,186.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,303 shares of company stock valued at $12,606,410 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

