Cineworld Group plc (CINE) Given New GBX 630 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 550 ($6.79) to GBX 630 ($7.78) in a report released on Wednesday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.34) price target on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cineworld Group plc from GBX 700 ($8.65) to GBX 720 ($8.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Investec reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.46) price target on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a report on Thursday, January 5th. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.03) price target on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd lowered shares of Cineworld Group plc to a hold rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.15) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 675.56 ($8.34).

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) traded up 1.97% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 648.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,110 shares. Cineworld Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 496.53 and a 52-week high of GBX 656.36. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.74 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 636.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 583.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Cineworld Group plc’s previous dividend of $5.20.

Cineworld Group plc Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc is a United Kingdom-based international cinema chain. The Company operates in approximately nine countries. The Company operates through two segments: UK and Ireland, and Central and Eastern Europe and Israel (CEE & I). The Company has approximately 220 cinemas with over 2,010 screens.

