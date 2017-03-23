Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) Given a $70.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $70.00 price objective on Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CINF. Langen Mcalenn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) traded up 0.76% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,435 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.81. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $63.87 and a 12-month high of $79.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.82.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm earned $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post $3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 170,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after buying an additional 13,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,418,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,397,000 after buying an additional 156,324 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 137,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 329,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of property casualty insurance marketed through independent insurance agencies in over 40 states. It operates through five segments: Commercial lines insurance, Personal lines insurance, Excess and surplus lines insurance, Life insurance and Investments.

