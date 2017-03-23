Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires New Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp during the third quarter valued at $303,000. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp by 1.6% in the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp by 291.6% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PacWest Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp by 15.5% in the third quarter. PacWest Financial Management Inc now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) opened at 132.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.99. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $111.30 and a 52-week high of $138.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark Corp had a return on equity of 614.22% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Kimberly Clark Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post $6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Kimberly Clark Corp’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 price objective on Kimberly Clark Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays PLC downgraded Kimberly Clark Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark Corp to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.05.

In other Kimberly Clark Corp news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,000 shares of Kimberly Clark Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $483,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly Clark Corp Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

