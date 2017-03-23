Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Jason Phipps sold 1,320 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $31,614.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) traded down 0.67% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522,662 shares. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm earned $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.29 million. Ciena had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Ciena Co. (CIEN) SVP Jason Phipps Sells 1,320 Shares of Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/ciena-co-cien-svp-jason-phipps-sells-1320-shares-of-stock.html.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Ciena by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,746,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,866,000 after buying an additional 563,065 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 73.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,515,000 after buying an additional 2,164,957 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 48.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,960,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,073,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,795,000 after buying an additional 150,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,032,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,428,000 after buying an additional 2,167,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. Bank of America Corp downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.39 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.75 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation is a network strategy and technology company, which provides solutions that enable a range of network operators to adopt communication architectures and deliver an array of services, relied upon by enterprise and consumer end users. It provides equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery and management of voice, video and data traffic on communications networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.