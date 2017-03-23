Ciena Co. (CIEN) Director Judith M. Obrien Sells 3,112 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Director Judith M. Obrien sold 3,112 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $74,532.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) traded down 0.38% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.67. 2,289,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.84.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Ciena had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business earned $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/ciena-co-cien-director-judith-m-obrien-sells-3112-shares.html.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 15.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.39 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation is a network strategy and technology company, which provides solutions that enable a range of network operators to adopt communication architectures and deliver an array of services, relied upon by enterprise and consumer end users. It provides equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery and management of voice, video and data traffic on communications networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.