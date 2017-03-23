Ciena Co. (CIEN) COO Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 3,116 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) COO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,116 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $74,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 12,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $295,800.00.

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) traded down 0.38% during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.67. 2,289,526 shares of the company were exchanged. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business earned $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.29 million. Ciena had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post $1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.39 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.75 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation is a network strategy and technology company, which provides solutions that enable a range of network operators to adopt communication architectures and deliver an array of services, relied upon by enterprise and consumer end users. It provides equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery and management of voice, video and data traffic on communications networks.

