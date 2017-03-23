Ciena Co. (CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,988 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $71,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $48,100.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $51,700.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $49,140.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $48,340.00.

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) traded down 0.38% during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.67. 2,289,527 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.29 million. Ciena had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.37%. Ciena’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/ciena-co-cien-cfo-james-e-moylan-jr-sells-2988-shares.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,862,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Numeric Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 659.0% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 150,900 shares during the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation is a network strategy and technology company, which provides solutions that enable a range of network operators to adopt communication architectures and deliver an array of services, relied upon by enterprise and consumer end users. It provides equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery and management of voice, video and data traffic on communications networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.