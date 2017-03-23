Ciena Co. (CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 8,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $189,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $205,360.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $193,280.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $197,760.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $194,640.00.

On Friday, December 30th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $195,120.00.

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) traded down 0.274% during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.695. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,241,222 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.908 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $26.84.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Ciena had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm earned $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Ciena by 6.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 105,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ciena by 12.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ciena by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ciena by 3.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 7.5% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, November 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Vetr cut shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.34 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.79.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation is a network strategy and technology company, which provides solutions that enable a range of network operators to adopt communication architectures and deliver an array of services, relied upon by enterprise and consumer end users. It provides equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery and management of voice, video and data traffic on communications networks.

