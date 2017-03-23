Christopher C. Curfman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Osisko Mining Corp (OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Corp (TSE:OSK) Director Christopher C. Curfman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,600.00.

Osisko Mining Corp (TSE:OSK) traded down 0.91% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,317 shares. Osisko Mining Corp has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.41. The company’s market cap is $800.41 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.00.

OSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dundee Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.30 target price on shares of Osisko Mining Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Osisko Mining Corp in a report on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Osisko Mining Corp from C$4.00 to C$4.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Osisko Mining Corp from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Osisko Mining Corp Company Profile

Osisko Mining Corp, formerly Oban Mining Corp, is a mineral exploration company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. The Company focuses on Windfall Lake gold deposit located between Val-d Or and Chibougamau in Quebec, it holds interest in the claims surrounding the Urban Barry area, which covers approximately 82,400 hectares, and it also holds interest in the Marban project located in the Quebec’s prolific Abitibi gold mining district, and properties in the Larder Lake Mining Division in northeast Ontario, including the Jonpol and Garrcon deposits on the Garrison property, the Buffonta past producing mine and the Gold Pike mine property.

