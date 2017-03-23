Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Chesapeake Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors analyst D. Fidell now expects that the brokerage will earn $3.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.40.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) traded up 1.31% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,715 shares. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.20.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.19%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $145,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffry M. Householder sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $96,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,025 shares of company stock worth $276,005 in the last three months. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 26.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 184,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after buying an additional 39,009 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 70.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 176.0% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 35,124 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 237,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after buying an additional 24,721 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (Chesapeake) is an energy company. The Company, through its operating divisions and subsidiaries, is engaged in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. It provides natural gas distribution and transmission, natural gas supply, gathering and processing, electric distribution and propane distribution service.

