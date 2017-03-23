Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $6.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. KLR Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Wunderlich set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a buy rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.48.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) traded up 2.300% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.115. 21,572,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $4.53 billion. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $8.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business earned $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post $0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/chesapeake-energy-co-chk-given-hold-rating-at-jefferies-group-llc.html.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director Archie W. Dunham acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,301,637.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,119,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,097,000 after buying an additional 226,500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,521,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 184,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 40,207 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,140.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 46,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 383.5% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 50,682 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (Chesapeake) is a producer of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing, Gathering and Compression. The exploration and production segment is responsible for finding and producing oil, natural gas and NGL.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.