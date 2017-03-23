Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays PLC set a $19.00 target price on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.63.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) traded down 4.696% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.555. 319,133 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $132.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.320 and a beta of 0.34. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $19.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 179.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 134,530 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 31,393 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 110,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company. The Company is focused on acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage assets in the United States. Its principal objective is to generate attractive current yields and risk-adjusted total returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividend distributions and secondarily through capital appreciation.

