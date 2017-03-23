Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (ARCA:CQP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday.

CQP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Howard Weil cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (ARCA:CQP) traded up 1.41% on Monday, reaching $31.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,088 shares. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24. The stock’s market capitalization is $10.66 billion.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. is a limited partnership formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc The Company operates in LNG terminal business segment. Through its subsidiary, Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. (SPLNG), the Company owns and operates the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway approximately four miles from the Gulf Coast.

