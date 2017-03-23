Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (ARCA:CQP) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Howard Weil downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Cheniere Energy Partners (ARCA:CQP) traded up 1.19% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,489 shares. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24. The firm’s market capitalization is $10.63 billion.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. is a limited partnership formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc The Company operates in LNG terminal business segment. Through its subsidiary, Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. (SPLNG), the Company owns and operates the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway approximately four miles from the Gulf Coast.

