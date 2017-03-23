TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (ARCA:CQP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday.

CQP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Howard Weil lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (ARCA:CQP) traded up 1.29% during trading on Monday, reaching $31.50. 68,592 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $10.64 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/cheniere-energy-partners-lp-cqp-lifted-to-b-at-thestreet.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. is a limited partnership formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc The Company operates in LNG terminal business segment. Through its subsidiary, Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. (SPLNG), the Company owns and operates the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway approximately four miles from the Gulf Coast.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.