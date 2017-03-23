Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) – Boenning Scattergood lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for Chemical Financial in a report issued on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/chemical-financial-co-expected-to-earn-fy2018-earnings-of-3-44-per-share-chfc.html.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Hilliard Lyons cut shares of Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Chemical Financial by 288.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,619,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,716,000 after buying an additional 2,686,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Chemical Financial during the third quarter valued at $58,801,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Chemical Financial during the third quarter valued at $47,228,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Chemical Financial by 93.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,122,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after buying an additional 1,022,308 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chemical Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Shafer sold 51,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $2,479,712.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,832.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Fitterling acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.57 per share, for a total transaction of $72,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,247.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,468 shares of company stock worth $3,134,972. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.47%.

About Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates in the commercial banking segment. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Chemical Bank, offers banking and fiduciary products and services. Its products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and other banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemical Financial Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemical Financial Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.