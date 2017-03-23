Checkpoint Therape Com (CKPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services started coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therape Com (NASDAQ:CKPT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Checkpoint Therape Com (NASDAQ:CKPT) remained flat at $12.75 on Wednesday. Checkpoint Therape Com has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm’s market cap is $312.07 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.00.

