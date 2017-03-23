Charles Taylor PLC (CTR) Insider Thomas Damian Ely Sells 26,088 Shares

Charles Taylor PLC (LON:CTR) insider Thomas Damian Ely sold 26,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 241 ($2.98), for a total value of £62,872.08 ($77,648.61).
Shares of Charles Taylor PLC (LON:CTR) opened at 245.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 230.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 260.47. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 164.00 million. Charles Taylor PLC has a one year low of GBX 201.00 and a one year high of GBX 330.00.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Charles Taylor PLC’s previous dividend of $3.15.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Charles Taylor PLC from GBX 286 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Taylor PLC in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.58) price target on shares of Charles Taylor PLC in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.58) price target on shares of Charles Taylor PLC in a report on Monday, February 6th.
Charles Taylor PLC Company Profile
Charles Taylor plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of professional services to the insurance market. The Company operates through four segments: management services business, adjusting services business, insurance support services business and owned insurance companies business. The management services business segment provides mutual management service.
