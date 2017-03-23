CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Vetr raised shares of CF Industries Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.84 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America Corp raised shares of CF Industries Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CF Industries Holdings in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $39.00 target price on shares of CF Industries Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in CF Industries Holdings by 431.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries Holdings by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) traded up 0.48% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.37. 1,566,475 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. CF Industries Holdings has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The stock’s market cap is $6.85 billion.

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.33. The firm earned $867 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.14 million. CF Industries Holdings had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. CF Industries Holdings’s payout ratio is 413.79%.

CF Industries Holdings Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is the manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizer and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to its industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (NPKs).

